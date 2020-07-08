8948 Kirkley View Court

Amenities
This fully upgraded Blakeney area town home includes beautiful hardwoods on the main, wainscoting, kitchen and bath granite counter tops, and more! The 2-story foyer leads to the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a tiled backsplash, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast area overlooking the cozy great room with a corner fireplace. Both secondary bedrooms are housed upstairs and share a full bath. The master suite with a vaulted ceiling includes a custom closet system with ample storage, and the private, spa-like bath features a dual-sink vanity, a garden tub and a frameless shower with floor to ceiling ceramic tile. Enjoy the outdoors on the extended rear patio.