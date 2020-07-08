8948 Kirkley View Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This fully upgraded Blakeney area town home includes beautiful hardwoods on the main, wainscoting, kitchen and bath granite counter tops, and more! The 2-story foyer leads to the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a tiled backsplash, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast area overlooking the cozy great room with a corner fireplace. Both secondary bedrooms are housed upstairs and share a full bath. The master suite with a vaulted ceiling includes a custom closet system with ample storage, and the private, spa-like bath features a dual-sink vanity, a garden tub and a frameless shower with floor to ceiling ceramic tile. Enjoy the outdoors on the extended rear patio.