Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8948 Kirkley View Court
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

8948 Kirkley View Court

8948 Krikley View Court · No Longer Available
Location

8948 Krikley View Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This fully upgraded Blakeney area town home includes beautiful hardwoods on the main, wainscoting, kitchen and bath granite counter tops, and more! The 2-story foyer leads to the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a tiled backsplash, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast area overlooking the cozy great room with a corner fireplace. Both secondary bedrooms are housed upstairs and share a full bath. The master suite with a vaulted ceiling includes a custom closet system with ample storage, and the private, spa-like bath features a dual-sink vanity, a garden tub and a frameless shower with floor to ceiling ceramic tile. Enjoy the outdoors on the extended rear patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8948 Kirkley View Court have any available units?
8948 Kirkley View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8948 Kirkley View Court have?
Some of 8948 Kirkley View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8948 Kirkley View Court currently offering any rent specials?
8948 Kirkley View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8948 Kirkley View Court pet-friendly?
No, 8948 Kirkley View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8948 Kirkley View Court offer parking?
Yes, 8948 Kirkley View Court offers parking.
Does 8948 Kirkley View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8948 Kirkley View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8948 Kirkley View Court have a pool?
No, 8948 Kirkley View Court does not have a pool.
Does 8948 Kirkley View Court have accessible units?
No, 8948 Kirkley View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8948 Kirkley View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8948 Kirkley View Court has units with dishwashers.

