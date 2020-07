Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Adorable Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath Town home with Loft! Kitchen with Bistro Nook, Granite Counter tops, Bright, White Cabinetry and Appliances; Opens to Two Story Great Room with gas fireplace, overlooking Private Patio equipped with outdoor storage. Stylish Plantation Shutters on main level, and wired for Surround-Sound throughout! Master Suite on main level, Two Bedrooms plus loft and full bathroom upstairs.