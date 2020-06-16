All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:39 PM

8925 Belle Bragg Way

8925 Belle Bragg Way · (704) 654-3317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8925 Belle Bragg Way, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1636 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8925 Belle Bragg Way have any available units?
8925 Belle Bragg Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8925 Belle Bragg Way currently offering any rent specials?
8925 Belle Bragg Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8925 Belle Bragg Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8925 Belle Bragg Way is pet friendly.
Does 8925 Belle Bragg Way offer parking?
No, 8925 Belle Bragg Way does not offer parking.
Does 8925 Belle Bragg Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8925 Belle Bragg Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8925 Belle Bragg Way have a pool?
No, 8925 Belle Bragg Way does not have a pool.
Does 8925 Belle Bragg Way have accessible units?
No, 8925 Belle Bragg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8925 Belle Bragg Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8925 Belle Bragg Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8925 Belle Bragg Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8925 Belle Bragg Way does not have units with air conditioning.
