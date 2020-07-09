All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

8838 Chalkstone Road

8838 Chalkstone Road · No Longer Available
Location

8838 Chalkstone Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom home in Northlake Area - Subdivision: McIntyre
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2007
Pets: Yes With Owners Approval
Heat Type: Gas Heat, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Hornets Nest Elem., Ranson Middle, Hopewell High School

This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2000 square feet of living space. The main level has hardwoods in living areas, good size living room with fireplace, dining room and open kitchen with walk in pantry. There is a bedroom and full bath also on the main level. Upstairs has 3 great size bedrooms including the large master suite with walk in closet and full bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. Patio, 2 car garage and large flat back yard! Located in McIntyre community just off Reams Rd. Convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment in Northlake area. Close to I-77 and I-485, minutes from Uptown, Charlotte Airport or Lake Norman. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1600 deposit.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs.

(RLNE5778828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8838 Chalkstone Road have any available units?
8838 Chalkstone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8838 Chalkstone Road have?
Some of 8838 Chalkstone Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8838 Chalkstone Road currently offering any rent specials?
8838 Chalkstone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8838 Chalkstone Road pet-friendly?
No, 8838 Chalkstone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8838 Chalkstone Road offer parking?
Yes, 8838 Chalkstone Road offers parking.
Does 8838 Chalkstone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8838 Chalkstone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8838 Chalkstone Road have a pool?
No, 8838 Chalkstone Road does not have a pool.
Does 8838 Chalkstone Road have accessible units?
No, 8838 Chalkstone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8838 Chalkstone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8838 Chalkstone Road does not have units with dishwashers.

