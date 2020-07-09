8838 Chalkstone Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom home in Northlake Area - Subdivision: McIntyre

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2007

Pets: Yes With Owners Approval

Heat Type: Gas Heat, Electric Water Heater

Schools: Hornets Nest Elem., Ranson Middle, Hopewell High School



This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2000 square feet of living space. The main level has hardwoods in living areas, good size living room with fireplace, dining room and open kitchen with walk in pantry. There is a bedroom and full bath also on the main level. Upstairs has 3 great size bedrooms including the large master suite with walk in closet and full bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. Patio, 2 car garage and large flat back yard! Located in McIntyre community just off Reams Rd. Convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment in Northlake area. Close to I-77 and I-485, minutes from Uptown, Charlotte Airport or Lake Norman. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1600 deposit.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs.



(RLNE5778828)