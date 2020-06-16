All apartments in Charlotte
8837 Arbor Creek Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 4:35 PM

8837 Arbor Creek Drive

8837 Arbor Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8837 Arbor Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This Beautiful 3 Master Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home is Located in the Highland Creek Neighborhood of Charlotte. It's Awesome Location Makes it Perfect for Both the Driver and Non-Driver of Your Family. This Property is Zoned in an Area of Highly Ranking Schools and Close to a Variety of Shopping Centers, Interstates, Restaurants and More.

This Property is available for a August 15, 2019 move - in

Additional Attributes to This Awesome Property are:

* Living room
* Spacious Kitchen w/All Black Appliances Provided for Your Convenience
* Two (2) Spacious Master Bedrooms w/Garden Tubs & Walk-In Closets
* A Central Heating & Cooling System
* Washer/Dryer Connections
* Private Parking

NO PETS ALLOWED!!

This Beautiful Community Additionally Has An Aesthetically Pleasing Boardwalk & Waterfall......Perfect for Walking, Clearing Your Head, Exercising and/or Simply Enjoying the Elements of Nature and Your Awesome Surroundings.

ADDITIONAL $100.00 FEE FOR HOA, WATER AND ELECTRIC.

At This Awesome Price w/All of These Amazing Amenities, Including An All Inclusive Utility Package Of Water, Sewer, Trash & Electricity.

Contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net to Schedule a Viewing. Additional listings at www.rent777.com.

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

Highly Ranking Schools:

*Highland Creek Elementary School
*Ridge Road Middle School
*Mallard Creek High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8837 Arbor Creek Drive have any available units?
8837 Arbor Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8837 Arbor Creek Drive have?
Some of 8837 Arbor Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8837 Arbor Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8837 Arbor Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8837 Arbor Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8837 Arbor Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8837 Arbor Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8837 Arbor Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 8837 Arbor Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8837 Arbor Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8837 Arbor Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 8837 Arbor Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8837 Arbor Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8837 Arbor Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8837 Arbor Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8837 Arbor Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
