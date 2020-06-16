8837 Arbor Creek Drive

Amenities
This Beautiful 3 Master Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home is Located in the Highland Creek Neighborhood of Charlotte. It's Awesome Location Makes it Perfect for Both the Driver and Non-Driver of Your Family. This Property is Zoned in an Area of Highly Ranking Schools and Close to a Variety of Shopping Centers, Interstates, Restaurants and More.
This Property is available for a August 15, 2019 move - in
Additional Attributes to This Awesome Property are:
* Living room
* Spacious Kitchen w/All Black Appliances Provided for Your Convenience
* Two (2) Spacious Master Bedrooms w/Garden Tubs & Walk-In Closets
* A Central Heating & Cooling System
* Washer/Dryer Connections
* Private Parking
NO PETS ALLOWED!!
This Beautiful Community Additionally Has An Aesthetically Pleasing Boardwalk & Waterfall......Perfect for Walking, Clearing Your Head, Exercising and/or Simply Enjoying the Elements of Nature and Your Awesome Surroundings.
ADDITIONAL $100.00 FEE FOR HOA, WATER AND ELECTRIC.
At This Awesome Price w/All of These Amazing Amenities, Including An All Inclusive Utility Package Of Water, Sewer, Trash & Electricity.
Contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net to Schedule a Viewing. Additional listings at www.rent777.com.
Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.
Highly Ranking Schools:
*Highland Creek Elementary School
*Ridge Road Middle School
*Mallard Creek High School