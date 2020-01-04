All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8831 Kingston Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8831 Kingston Forest Drive
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:54 PM

8831 Kingston Forest Drive

8831 Kingston Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8831 Kingston Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
What a great opportunity to live in one of the most sought-after locations in the heart of Ballantyne! Located in the exclusive Kingston Forest subdivision, this 4 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bath executive home offers generous space and fantastic layout at over 3300 square feet, and is situated within close proximity to everything Ballantyne offers! Features a large kitchen w/ SS appliances and walk-in pantry open to the oversized family room, gorgeous wood floors on main, bright neutral paint palettes throughout, a master bedroom retreat w/ ensuite bath and private FENCED-IN back yard w/ large deck. Conveniently located to Ballantyne's popular shops, restaurants, movie theater, gyms and more. Short drive to I-485 and Ballantyne Corporate Center. In highly sought-after school district! Available March 1st.

**We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist, SocialServe, or any social media platforms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8831 Kingston Forest Drive have any available units?
8831 Kingston Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8831 Kingston Forest Drive have?
Some of 8831 Kingston Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8831 Kingston Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8831 Kingston Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8831 Kingston Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8831 Kingston Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8831 Kingston Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8831 Kingston Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 8831 Kingston Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8831 Kingston Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8831 Kingston Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 8831 Kingston Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8831 Kingston Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 8831 Kingston Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8831 Kingston Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8831 Kingston Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte