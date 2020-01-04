8831 Kingston Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

What a great opportunity to live in one of the most sought-after locations in the heart of Ballantyne! Located in the exclusive Kingston Forest subdivision, this 4 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bath executive home offers generous space and fantastic layout at over 3300 square feet, and is situated within close proximity to everything Ballantyne offers! Features a large kitchen w/ SS appliances and walk-in pantry open to the oversized family room, gorgeous wood floors on main, bright neutral paint palettes throughout, a master bedroom retreat w/ ensuite bath and private FENCED-IN back yard w/ large deck. Conveniently located to Ballantyne's popular shops, restaurants, movie theater, gyms and more. Short drive to I-485 and Ballantyne Corporate Center. In highly sought-after school district! Available March 1st.



**We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist, SocialServe, or any social media platforms.