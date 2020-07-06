8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home in Ballantyne offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and fenced yard. Master Suite downstairs. Fireplace in great room, formal dining, breakfast area, Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and lots of cabinets. Hardwoods throughout entire first floor. Open floor plan. Backs to woods with stunning, extended deck space to enjoy wooded view. Convenient to everything including 485 interstate, shopping and restaurants. Amenities - pool and tennis. Owner including lawncare.