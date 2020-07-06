All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive

8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home in Ballantyne offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and fenced yard. Master Suite downstairs. Fireplace in great room, formal dining, breakfast area, Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and lots of cabinets. Hardwoods throughout entire first floor. Open floor plan. Backs to woods with stunning, extended deck space to enjoy wooded view. Convenient to everything including 485 interstate, shopping and restaurants. Amenities - pool and tennis. Owner including lawncare.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive have any available units?
8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive have?
Some of 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive offers parking.
Does 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive has a pool.
Does 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive have accessible units?
No, 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive has units with dishwashers.

