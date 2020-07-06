8812 Darcy Hopkins Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home in Ballantyne offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and fenced yard. Master Suite downstairs. Fireplace in great room, formal dining, breakfast area, Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and lots of cabinets. Hardwoods throughout entire first floor. Open floor plan. Backs to woods with stunning, extended deck space to enjoy wooded view. Convenient to everything including 485 interstate, shopping and restaurants. Amenities - pool and tennis. Owner including lawncare.