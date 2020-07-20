Amenities

8715 Woodcock Lane - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Large inviting kitchen with island and breakfast area. Bright, white custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Separate formal dining room, plenty of space for entertaining in this home! Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout first floor of home.Owner's suite with dual vanity, soaking tub and shower. Huge backyard, two car garage.



I-85 S to I-485 N. Take exit 16, Left off ramp, Right on Mt Holly- Huntersville Rd, Right on Keeneland Ln, Left on Clairborne Woods, Right onto Woodcock Lane.



