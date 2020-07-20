All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8715 Woodcock Lane

8715 Woodcock Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8715 Woodcock Ln, Charlotte, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
8715 Woodcock Lane - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Large inviting kitchen with island and breakfast area. Bright, white custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Separate formal dining room, plenty of space for entertaining in this home! Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout first floor of home.Owner's suite with dual vanity, soaking tub and shower. Huge backyard, two car garage.

I-85 S to I-485 N. Take exit 16, Left off ramp, Right on Mt Holly- Huntersville Rd, Right on Keeneland Ln, Left on Clairborne Woods, Right onto Woodcock Lane.

(RLNE3751799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 Woodcock Lane have any available units?
8715 Woodcock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8715 Woodcock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8715 Woodcock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 Woodcock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8715 Woodcock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8715 Woodcock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8715 Woodcock Lane offers parking.
Does 8715 Woodcock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8715 Woodcock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 Woodcock Lane have a pool?
No, 8715 Woodcock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8715 Woodcock Lane have accessible units?
No, 8715 Woodcock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 Woodcock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8715 Woodcock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8715 Woodcock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8715 Woodcock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
