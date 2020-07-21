All apartments in Charlotte
8700 Purple Thistle Lane
8700 Purple Thistle Lane

8700 Purple Thistle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8700 Purple Thistle Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Newly renovated 3 bdrm, 2 full bath ranch home on a large corner lot equipped w/covered front porch, 2 car side load garage & a large fenced back yard. You will be delighted to find a completely renovated kitchen & 2 full baths. This dream kitchen has custom cabinetry w/easy close hardware, granite counter tops, large pantry, new appliances, designer back splash, deep bowl stainless sink & a built in granite breakfast bar. The dining area accesses the back yard & patio, convenient for outdoor entertaining. Hall & master baths boast granite counter tops, LVP flooring & custom cabinetry. Master bath has a sleek sliding barn door entry. Shining laminate wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace with TV mount, ceiling fans & updated lighting fixtures only add to the ambiance. Nice community of Turtle Rock boasts amenities including Club House, outdoor pool, playground and picnic area. Location is excellent as it is close to schools, shopping, dining, hospital and I-485. An Open House will be held on July 13th 12 to 3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 Purple Thistle Lane have any available units?
8700 Purple Thistle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8700 Purple Thistle Lane have?
Some of 8700 Purple Thistle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 Purple Thistle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8700 Purple Thistle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 Purple Thistle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8700 Purple Thistle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8700 Purple Thistle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8700 Purple Thistle Lane offers parking.
Does 8700 Purple Thistle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8700 Purple Thistle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 Purple Thistle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8700 Purple Thistle Lane has a pool.
Does 8700 Purple Thistle Lane have accessible units?
No, 8700 Purple Thistle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8700 Purple Thistle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8700 Purple Thistle Lane has units with dishwashers.
