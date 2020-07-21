8700 Purple Thistle Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Newly renovated 3 bdrm, 2 full bath ranch home on a large corner lot equipped w/covered front porch, 2 car side load garage & a large fenced back yard. You will be delighted to find a completely renovated kitchen & 2 full baths. This dream kitchen has custom cabinetry w/easy close hardware, granite counter tops, large pantry, new appliances, designer back splash, deep bowl stainless sink & a built in granite breakfast bar. The dining area accesses the back yard & patio, convenient for outdoor entertaining. Hall & master baths boast granite counter tops, LVP flooring & custom cabinetry. Master bath has a sleek sliding barn door entry. Shining laminate wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace with TV mount, ceiling fans & updated lighting fixtures only add to the ambiance. Nice community of Turtle Rock boasts amenities including Club House, outdoor pool, playground and picnic area. Location is excellent as it is close to schools, shopping, dining, hospital and I-485. An Open House will be held on July 13th 12 to 3