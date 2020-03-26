All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:50 AM

8628 Sedgeburn Drive

8628 Sedgeburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8628 Sedgeburn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
8628 Sedgeburn Drive-CB - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in desirable Berewick. This home features granite counter tops, all black appliances, walk in closets, HUGE master bath with garden tub, and a large back yard. Washer and dryer included. Pets conditional. Community Features: Club House, Playground, Pool, Recreation Area. Convenient to Lake Wylie/ Pineville and Charlote Douglas International Airport.

I-485 S to exit 4, Right on NC 160, Right on Shopton Rd W, At traffic circle take the 1st Exit on to Berewick Commons Pkwy, Left on Glenburn, Right on Gailes Dr, Right on Sedgeburn Drive

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4142907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8628 Sedgeburn Drive have any available units?
8628 Sedgeburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8628 Sedgeburn Drive have?
Some of 8628 Sedgeburn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8628 Sedgeburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8628 Sedgeburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8628 Sedgeburn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8628 Sedgeburn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8628 Sedgeburn Drive offer parking?
No, 8628 Sedgeburn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8628 Sedgeburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8628 Sedgeburn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8628 Sedgeburn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8628 Sedgeburn Drive has a pool.
Does 8628 Sedgeburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 8628 Sedgeburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8628 Sedgeburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8628 Sedgeburn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
