Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8626 Lockerbie Lane
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:33 PM

8626 Lockerbie Lane

8626 Lockerbie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8626 Lockerbie Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled in a cul-de-sac, this ranch home is almost ready for you to come move-in! As you step into the living room you will discover appealing features like an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and a charming fireplace. This home is very light and spacious!! The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and an en suite bathroom with a garden tub. The back yard is huge and a perfect place for bbqing or simply enjoying the outdoors. Home is pet friendly and move in ready. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Mainstreet Renewal is a real estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8626 Lockerbie Lane have any available units?
8626 Lockerbie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8626 Lockerbie Lane have?
Some of 8626 Lockerbie Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8626 Lockerbie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8626 Lockerbie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 Lockerbie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8626 Lockerbie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8626 Lockerbie Lane offer parking?
No, 8626 Lockerbie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8626 Lockerbie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8626 Lockerbie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 Lockerbie Lane have a pool?
No, 8626 Lockerbie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8626 Lockerbie Lane have accessible units?
No, 8626 Lockerbie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 Lockerbie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8626 Lockerbie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

