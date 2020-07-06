8626 Lockerbie Lane

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled in a cul-de-sac, this ranch home is almost ready for you to come move-in! As you step into the living room you will discover appealing features like an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and a charming fireplace. This home is very light and spacious!! The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and an en suite bathroom with a garden tub. The back yard is huge and a perfect place for bbqing or simply enjoying the outdoors. Home is pet friendly and move in ready. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Mainstreet Renewal is a real estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.