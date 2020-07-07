All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8617 Timbercrest Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8617 Timbercrest Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8617 Timbercrest Circle

8617 Timbercrest Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8617 Timbercrest Circle, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home, Must see!

Equipped with:
-Washer & Dryer
-Refrigerator
-Stove
-Microwave

Available for self showings on www.srpmanagement.net.

For details & inquiries text 704-868-4065!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8617 Timbercrest Circle have any available units?
8617 Timbercrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8617 Timbercrest Circle have?
Some of 8617 Timbercrest Circle's amenities include pet friendly, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 Timbercrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8617 Timbercrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 Timbercrest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8617 Timbercrest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8617 Timbercrest Circle offer parking?
No, 8617 Timbercrest Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8617 Timbercrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8617 Timbercrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 Timbercrest Circle have a pool?
No, 8617 Timbercrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8617 Timbercrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 8617 Timbercrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 Timbercrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8617 Timbercrest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte