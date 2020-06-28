8614 Golf Ridge Dr

Amenities

Executive Raintree Country Club residence with flat fenced yard. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, travertine back splash, sunny breakfast bay window and lots of cabinets. Formal dining room , Living room with fireplace, Spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and nice bath. Large deck out back with outside storage. Big secondary bedrooms. Attached to excellent schools. Close to lots of shopping. Separate Club membership available to tenant.



Video tour link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-lX__i2DXc&feature=youtu.be



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.