8614 Golf Ridge Dr
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

8614 Golf Ridge Dr

8614 Golf Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8614 Golf Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Executive Raintree Country Club residence with flat fenced yard. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, travertine back splash, sunny breakfast bay window and lots of cabinets. Formal dining room , Living room with fireplace, Spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and nice bath. Large deck out back with outside storage. Big secondary bedrooms. Attached to excellent schools. Close to lots of shopping. Separate Club membership available to tenant.

Video tour link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-lX__i2DXc&feature=youtu.be

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8614 Golf Ridge Dr have any available units?
8614 Golf Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8614 Golf Ridge Dr have?
Some of 8614 Golf Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8614 Golf Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8614 Golf Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 Golf Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8614 Golf Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8614 Golf Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 8614 Golf Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8614 Golf Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8614 Golf Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 Golf Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 8614 Golf Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8614 Golf Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 8614 Golf Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 Golf Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8614 Golf Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
