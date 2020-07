Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Stunning end unit townhome. Freshly painted. Bright sunny living spaces. Large bedrooms with huge closets. Private courtyard and deck over looking wooded area. Close to 485, 85, 77 and the Northlake Mall area. CPI home security system included. Community pool, gym, tennis courts, children's playground. Full washer/Dryer hook up upstairs. Single car garage. Lawn and landscape is taken care of by the HOA. HOA also pays for trash and water.