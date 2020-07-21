8609 Balsam Bay Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground pool garage

Very nice 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath with 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. Open floor plan connecting kitchen dining and living area. additional sitting room downstairs and loft upstairs. Wonderful neighborhood with pool and playground. We do not accept Section 8 Vouchers. Household income qualification is minimum 3 times of rent amount. Minimum credit rating 550. Online application fee is $50 per adult. Application includes background check, eviction check, income and current rental verification.