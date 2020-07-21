All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8609 Balsam Bay Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8609 Balsam Bay Road
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

8609 Balsam Bay Road

8609 Balsam Bay Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Bradfield Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8609 Balsam Bay Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
garage
Very nice 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath with 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. Open floor plan connecting kitchen dining and living area. additional sitting room downstairs and loft upstairs. Wonderful neighborhood with pool and playground. We do not accept Section 8 Vouchers. Household income qualification is minimum 3 times of rent amount. Minimum credit rating 550. Online application fee is $50 per adult. Application includes background check, eviction check, income and current rental verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 Balsam Bay Road have any available units?
8609 Balsam Bay Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8609 Balsam Bay Road currently offering any rent specials?
8609 Balsam Bay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 Balsam Bay Road pet-friendly?
No, 8609 Balsam Bay Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8609 Balsam Bay Road offer parking?
Yes, 8609 Balsam Bay Road offers parking.
Does 8609 Balsam Bay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 Balsam Bay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 Balsam Bay Road have a pool?
Yes, 8609 Balsam Bay Road has a pool.
Does 8609 Balsam Bay Road have accessible units?
No, 8609 Balsam Bay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 Balsam Bay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8609 Balsam Bay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8609 Balsam Bay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8609 Balsam Bay Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte