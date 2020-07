Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3 story townhome with lots of living space. Each of the bedrooms has its OWN FULL ATTACHED BATHROOM to it. So, there is no sharing of bathrooms with roommates. Property features include hardwood floors on the 1st and 2nd floors, upgraded counter tops and cabinets in the kitchen, tile floors in kitchen and baths. Nice back deck that's ideal for grilling or entertaining.