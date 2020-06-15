855 Clarkson Mill Court

Amenities

Gorgeously and fully furnished 3 BR - 2 1/2 BA Saussy Burbank walk-up townhome in a charming quiet hidden neighborhood in Uptown's 3rd Ward. Completely open concept main level floor plan with amazing kitchen with huge extended quartz island and abundance of rich cabinetry open via half wall to naturally lit living room w gas fireplace adjacent to spacious deck. Includes fine furniture, dishes, cookware, sheets/towels, live tv, wi-fi, rokus, alexa, fireplace. Parking for 3 cars w single driveway parking & 2 passes for on-street parking available. Across from Johnson & Wales, just 1 block from trolley, BOA Stadium and tailgate center, just 2 blocks from BB&T Ballpark and Gateway Village, and a short jog/scooter/bike ride to Center City & all Uptown offers. This is a quiet, spacious, clean, safe, and equipped residence. No events or parties. Strictly enforced. Available for short-term of 7 days or more. Management that cares to make your experience top-notch (special requests welcome).