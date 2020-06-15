All apartments in Charlotte
855 Clarkson Mill Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:44 AM

855 Clarkson Mill Court

855 Clarkson Mill Court · (866) 846-2308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

855 Clarkson Mill Court, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Gorgeously and fully furnished 3 BR - 2 1/2 BA Saussy Burbank walk-up townhome in a charming quiet hidden neighborhood in Uptown's 3rd Ward. Completely open concept main level floor plan with amazing kitchen with huge extended quartz island and abundance of rich cabinetry open via half wall to naturally lit living room w gas fireplace adjacent to spacious deck. Includes fine furniture, dishes, cookware, sheets/towels, live tv, wi-fi, rokus, alexa, fireplace. Parking for 3 cars w single driveway parking & 2 passes for on-street parking available. Across from Johnson & Wales, just 1 block from trolley, BOA Stadium and tailgate center, just 2 blocks from BB&T Ballpark and Gateway Village, and a short jog/scooter/bike ride to Center City & all Uptown offers. This is a quiet, spacious, clean, safe, and equipped residence. No events or parties. Strictly enforced. Available for short-term of 7 days or more. Management that cares to make your experience top-notch (special requests welcome).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Clarkson Mill Court have any available units?
855 Clarkson Mill Court has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 Clarkson Mill Court have?
Some of 855 Clarkson Mill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Clarkson Mill Court currently offering any rent specials?
855 Clarkson Mill Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Clarkson Mill Court pet-friendly?
No, 855 Clarkson Mill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 855 Clarkson Mill Court offer parking?
Yes, 855 Clarkson Mill Court does offer parking.
Does 855 Clarkson Mill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 Clarkson Mill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Clarkson Mill Court have a pool?
No, 855 Clarkson Mill Court does not have a pool.
Does 855 Clarkson Mill Court have accessible units?
No, 855 Clarkson Mill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Clarkson Mill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 Clarkson Mill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
