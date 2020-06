Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Less than 1 mile to I-485 access! This cute home with a 1-car garage cute home in the Coulwood area is close to schools, shopping, dining, parks, and the US National Whitewater Center. The floor plan includes a master suite with a walk-in closet, and a bonus room/4th bedroom with two closets. Schedule a self-tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.