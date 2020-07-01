All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

8507 Redding Glen Avenue

8507 Redding Glen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8507 Redding Glen Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Enjoy living in this spacious transitional home in North Charlotte. Front porch area for relaxing. Walk into a beautiful great room complete with a cozy gas fireplace perfect for entertaining. Grand kitchen with new vinyl plank and new paint on the main level that opens up to a back patio. The upstairs features 3 bedrooms with a bonus room and all new carpet. Master with dual sinks, shower and garden tub. The best community amenities including Olympic pool and playground area. Close to great shopping and entertainment at Northlake Mall and I-77. A must see that will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8507 Redding Glen Avenue have any available units?
8507 Redding Glen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8507 Redding Glen Avenue have?
Some of 8507 Redding Glen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8507 Redding Glen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8507 Redding Glen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8507 Redding Glen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8507 Redding Glen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8507 Redding Glen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8507 Redding Glen Avenue offers parking.
Does 8507 Redding Glen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8507 Redding Glen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8507 Redding Glen Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8507 Redding Glen Avenue has a pool.
Does 8507 Redding Glen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8507 Redding Glen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8507 Redding Glen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8507 Redding Glen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
