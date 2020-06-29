Amenities

8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive Available 10/15/19 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277 - Located in the fantastic Auburn Place community off of Rea Road, this lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house is located just minutes from I-485, great schools, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. The exterior of this ranch-style home features a large 2-car Garage with electric opener, a front porch, an irrigation system and a fabulous screened porch facing the back yard. Inside you will find an entry foyer with wood floors, an office with French doors, a Dining Room (with tray ceiling, heavy crown molding and chair rail), and a Great Room with a gas-log fireplace. The gourmet Kitchen features Corian countertops and tile floors and is furnished with appliances (Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave Oven, and Refrigerator). There is a Breakfast Room with tile floors adjacent to the Kitchen as well, with plenty of light coming through the doors leading to the screened porch. The Master Bedroom suite is large and sunny, with tray ceilings and a Master Bathroom with dual sink vanity, a large shower, a walk in closet and tile floors. Additional features include central (gas) heating and central Air Conditioning, Stone and vinyl exterior, tile, carpet and wood floors, tile floored laundry room, window blinds, community walking trails, insulated windows, cable prewire, recessed lighting, Landen marble cabinets and more. Built in 2006 this 1700 approx. square feet.



Directions: South on Rea Road past I-485 to (L) Reavencrest Parkway to( L) Bryant Farms to (R) Dennington Grove to (R) Darcy Hopkins



