Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive

8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive Available 10/15/19 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277 - Located in the fantastic Auburn Place community off of Rea Road, this lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house is located just minutes from I-485, great schools, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. The exterior of this ranch-style home features a large 2-car Garage with electric opener, a front porch, an irrigation system and a fabulous screened porch facing the back yard. Inside you will find an entry foyer with wood floors, an office with French doors, a Dining Room (with tray ceiling, heavy crown molding and chair rail), and a Great Room with a gas-log fireplace. The gourmet Kitchen features Corian countertops and tile floors and is furnished with appliances (Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave Oven, and Refrigerator). There is a Breakfast Room with tile floors adjacent to the Kitchen as well, with plenty of light coming through the doors leading to the screened porch. The Master Bedroom suite is large and sunny, with tray ceilings and a Master Bathroom with dual sink vanity, a large shower, a walk in closet and tile floors. Additional features include central (gas) heating and central Air Conditioning, Stone and vinyl exterior, tile, carpet and wood floors, tile floored laundry room, window blinds, community walking trails, insulated windows, cable prewire, recessed lighting, Landen marble cabinets and more. Built in 2006 this 1700 approx. square feet.

Directions: South on Rea Road past I-485 to (L) Reavencrest Parkway to( L) Bryant Farms to (R) Dennington Grove to (R) Darcy Hopkins

(RLNE5166181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive have any available units?
8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive have?
Some of 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive offers parking.
Does 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive have a pool?
No, 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive have accessible units?
No, 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8502 Darcy Hopkins Drive has units with dishwashers.
