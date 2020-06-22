850 Mcalway Road

Amenities

This lovely, furnished 2 bed/2bath towhome is located in a wonderful private section of McAlway Manor in Cotswold. This location cannot be beat as it's proximity for all that Charlotte has to offer; minutes to Southpark, Uptown, shopping and restaurants. The unit features all hardwood floors in bedrooms, carpeting in living room, and tile in kitchen and dining area. The bedrooms are lovely and private, with the master overlooking a rustic brick wall, and second bedroom overlooking a tree lined and professionally landscaped back area! There is ample natural light, fresh paint throughout, neutral color palate, and ceiling fans in bedrooms! The kitchen has large fridge, ample storage, and over looks the privacy enclosed back patio. Each unit has two private parking spots! Great deal for the price and location! Agent owned/agent landlord.