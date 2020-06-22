All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 850 Mcalway Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
850 Mcalway Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

850 Mcalway Road

850 Mcalway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

850 Mcalway Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely, furnished 2 bed/2bath towhome is located in a wonderful private section of McAlway Manor in Cotswold. This location cannot be beat as it's proximity for all that Charlotte has to offer; minutes to Southpark, Uptown, shopping and restaurants. The unit features all hardwood floors in bedrooms, carpeting in living room, and tile in kitchen and dining area. The bedrooms are lovely and private, with the master overlooking a rustic brick wall, and second bedroom overlooking a tree lined and professionally landscaped back area! There is ample natural light, fresh paint throughout, neutral color palate, and ceiling fans in bedrooms! The kitchen has large fridge, ample storage, and over looks the privacy enclosed back patio. Each unit has two private parking spots! Great deal for the price and location! Agent owned/agent landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Mcalway Road have any available units?
850 Mcalway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Mcalway Road have?
Some of 850 Mcalway Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Mcalway Road currently offering any rent specials?
850 Mcalway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Mcalway Road pet-friendly?
No, 850 Mcalway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 850 Mcalway Road offer parking?
Yes, 850 Mcalway Road offers parking.
Does 850 Mcalway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Mcalway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Mcalway Road have a pool?
No, 850 Mcalway Road does not have a pool.
Does 850 Mcalway Road have accessible units?
No, 850 Mcalway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Mcalway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Mcalway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte