8431 Leeper Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Super nice home located in the Blakeney section of Ballantyne. HUGE fenced flat yard with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Resting on a cul-de-sac, this property is just a short walk to the community pool, tennis courts and playground and comes with an outbuilding for extra storage space. Sweet kitchen with stainless appliances , lots of counter space, plenty of cabinets and a big walk in pantry. Formal dining, fireplace in living room. Downstairs travertine tile floors are heated. Close to everything - attached to great schools.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. (Small breeds only, less than 20lbs)



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.