8431 Leeper Dr

8431 Leeper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8431 Leeper Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Super nice home located in the Blakeney section of Ballantyne. HUGE fenced flat yard with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Resting on a cul-de-sac, this property is just a short walk to the community pool, tennis courts and playground and comes with an outbuilding for extra storage space. Sweet kitchen with stainless appliances , lots of counter space, plenty of cabinets and a big walk in pantry. Formal dining, fireplace in living room. Downstairs travertine tile floors are heated. Close to everything - attached to great schools.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. (Small breeds only, less than 20lbs)

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8431 Leeper Dr have any available units?
8431 Leeper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8431 Leeper Dr have?
Some of 8431 Leeper Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8431 Leeper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8431 Leeper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8431 Leeper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8431 Leeper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8431 Leeper Dr offer parking?
No, 8431 Leeper Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8431 Leeper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8431 Leeper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8431 Leeper Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8431 Leeper Dr has a pool.
Does 8431 Leeper Dr have accessible units?
No, 8431 Leeper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8431 Leeper Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8431 Leeper Dr has units with dishwashers.
