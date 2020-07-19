8426 Southgate Commons Drive

Amenities

For Rent. Beautiful townhome - 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom + loft located in Ballantyne East. This corner unit has 9' ceilings with crown moulding, easy access to 485, and professionally landscaped and maintained. Conveniently located within walking distance to Stonecrest Village, Blakeny Village, grocery store, and other plazas for shopping, dinning, and entertainment.



Property comes included with microwave, oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer. Access to cable & internet and community amenities - Courtyard, clubhouse, and pool. Parking on driveway and attached garage. Pets are more than welcome! Property applicable to 1 year minimum lease, 1 month security deposit, credit & background check required, nonrefundable pet fee of $250.



Currently occupied till February 1st, Please contact Listing agent for questions and showings. Will be professionally cleaned & painted.

Landlord pays for HOA & Water.