/
Charlotte, NC
/
8426 Southgate Commons Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8426 Southgate Commons Drive

8426 Southgate Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8426 Southgate Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
For Rent. Beautiful townhome - 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom + loft located in Ballantyne East. This corner unit has 9' ceilings with crown moulding, easy access to 485, and professionally landscaped and maintained. Conveniently located within walking distance to Stonecrest Village, Blakeny Village, grocery store, and other plazas for shopping, dinning, and entertainment.

Property comes included with microwave, oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer. Access to cable & internet and community amenities - Courtyard, clubhouse, and pool. Parking on driveway and attached garage. Pets are more than welcome! Property applicable to 1 year minimum lease, 1 month security deposit, credit & background check required, nonrefundable pet fee of $250.

Currently occupied till February 1st, Please contact Listing agent for questions and showings. Will be professionally cleaned & painted.
Landlord pays for HOA & Water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8426 Southgate Commons Drive have any available units?
8426 Southgate Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8426 Southgate Commons Drive have?
Some of 8426 Southgate Commons Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8426 Southgate Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8426 Southgate Commons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8426 Southgate Commons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8426 Southgate Commons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8426 Southgate Commons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8426 Southgate Commons Drive offers parking.
Does 8426 Southgate Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8426 Southgate Commons Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8426 Southgate Commons Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8426 Southgate Commons Drive has a pool.
Does 8426 Southgate Commons Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8426 Southgate Commons Drive has accessible units.
Does 8426 Southgate Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8426 Southgate Commons Drive has units with dishwashers.
