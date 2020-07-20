Amenities

8414 Summerford Dr. Available 07/13/19 End Unit Town home Convenient to Shopping - Brand new 3BR, 2.5BA end unit, plus a garage in convenient location close to shopping, I-485, University, Huntersville. Enjoy a large kitchen with lots of storage. Stainless appliances, granite countertops and oversized island. Dining area and great room have beautiful hardwood floors. All bedrooms upstairs. Large master with double doors and walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are also nice sizes with plenty of closet space. Washer/Dryer included. Enjoy community pool less than a block away from property.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4695629)