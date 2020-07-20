All apartments in Charlotte
8414 Summerford Dr.
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

8414 Summerford Dr.

8414 Summerford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8414 Summerford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
8414 Summerford Dr. Available 07/13/19 End Unit Town home Convenient to Shopping - Brand new 3BR, 2.5BA end unit, plus a garage in convenient location close to shopping, I-485, University, Huntersville. Enjoy a large kitchen with lots of storage. Stainless appliances, granite countertops and oversized island. Dining area and great room have beautiful hardwood floors. All bedrooms upstairs. Large master with double doors and walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are also nice sizes with plenty of closet space. Washer/Dryer included. Enjoy community pool less than a block away from property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4695629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 Summerford Dr. have any available units?
8414 Summerford Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8414 Summerford Dr. have?
Some of 8414 Summerford Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8414 Summerford Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8414 Summerford Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 Summerford Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8414 Summerford Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8414 Summerford Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8414 Summerford Dr. offers parking.
Does 8414 Summerford Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8414 Summerford Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 Summerford Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 8414 Summerford Dr. has a pool.
Does 8414 Summerford Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8414 Summerford Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 Summerford Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8414 Summerford Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
