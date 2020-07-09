8401 Summerford Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

Gorgeous 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom new construction end unit townhome with a 1-car garage in a great location. The lower level has an open floor plan with beautiful LVT flooring. The living room has a gas log fireplace. The spacious kitchen has a HUGE granite island, 42" expresso cabinets, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The upper level has two secondary bedrooms, spacious hall bathroom and laundry room. The stunning master suite has a grand entry with double doors and lots of space, large walk-in closet, and tranquil bathroom. Closely located to interstates, new shopping centers and restaurants. Lawn care and exterior maintenance included. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS GORGEOUS HOME!!! *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Submit applications at www.carolinarealtylink.com