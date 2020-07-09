All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8401 Summerford Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8401 Summerford Dr
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:07 AM

8401 Summerford Dr

8401 Summerford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8401 Summerford Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Gorgeous 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom new construction end unit townhome with a 1-car garage in a great location. The lower level has an open floor plan with beautiful LVT flooring. The living room has a gas log fireplace. The spacious kitchen has a HUGE granite island, 42" expresso cabinets, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The upper level has two secondary bedrooms, spacious hall bathroom and laundry room. The stunning master suite has a grand entry with double doors and lots of space, large walk-in closet, and tranquil bathroom. Closely located to interstates, new shopping centers and restaurants. Lawn care and exterior maintenance included. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS GORGEOUS HOME!!! *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Submit applications at www.carolinarealtylink.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 Summerford Dr have any available units?
8401 Summerford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8401 Summerford Dr have?
Some of 8401 Summerford Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 Summerford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8401 Summerford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 Summerford Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8401 Summerford Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8401 Summerford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8401 Summerford Dr offers parking.
Does 8401 Summerford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8401 Summerford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 Summerford Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8401 Summerford Dr has a pool.
Does 8401 Summerford Dr have accessible units?
No, 8401 Summerford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 Summerford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8401 Summerford Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte