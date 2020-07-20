Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

839 Burnley Road Available 07/15/19 839 Burnley Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 - Available 7-15-19. This home is located in the popular Montclair Neighborhood of South Charlotte, a nice 3 bed 1.5 bath, brick ranch. The exterior of the home features a wooded lot with fenced-in back yard and 2 stained decks. Inside you'll find a large Living Room with hardwood floors, a separate Den/Dining Area, large Sun-room and an open Kitchen with oven/ range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Built in 1959, this home features approx. 1466 sq.ft. of living space. EACH applicant must qualify individually. Pets Negotiable- Small Dogs Only under 25 lbs / NO Smoking



Directions: Tyvola Rd. to (L) Seacroft to (L) Burnley



(RLNE2575322)