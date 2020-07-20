Amenities
839 Burnley Road Available 07/15/19 839 Burnley Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 - Available 7-15-19. This home is located in the popular Montclair Neighborhood of South Charlotte, a nice 3 bed 1.5 bath, brick ranch. The exterior of the home features a wooded lot with fenced-in back yard and 2 stained decks. Inside you'll find a large Living Room with hardwood floors, a separate Den/Dining Area, large Sun-room and an open Kitchen with oven/ range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Built in 1959, this home features approx. 1466 sq.ft. of living space. EACH applicant must qualify individually. Pets Negotiable- Small Dogs Only under 25 lbs / NO Smoking
Directions: Tyvola Rd. to (L) Seacroft to (L) Burnley
(RLNE2575322)