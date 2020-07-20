All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

839 Burnley Road

839 Burnley Road · No Longer Available
Location

839 Burnley Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
839 Burnley Road Available 07/15/19 839 Burnley Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 - Available 7-15-19. This home is located in the popular Montclair Neighborhood of South Charlotte, a nice 3 bed 1.5 bath, brick ranch. The exterior of the home features a wooded lot with fenced-in back yard and 2 stained decks. Inside you'll find a large Living Room with hardwood floors, a separate Den/Dining Area, large Sun-room and an open Kitchen with oven/ range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Built in 1959, this home features approx. 1466 sq.ft. of living space. EACH applicant must qualify individually. Pets Negotiable- Small Dogs Only under 25 lbs / NO Smoking

Directions: Tyvola Rd. to (L) Seacroft to (L) Burnley

(RLNE2575322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Burnley Road have any available units?
839 Burnley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Burnley Road have?
Some of 839 Burnley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Burnley Road currently offering any rent specials?
839 Burnley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Burnley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 Burnley Road is pet friendly.
Does 839 Burnley Road offer parking?
No, 839 Burnley Road does not offer parking.
Does 839 Burnley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Burnley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Burnley Road have a pool?
No, 839 Burnley Road does not have a pool.
Does 839 Burnley Road have accessible units?
No, 839 Burnley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Burnley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 Burnley Road has units with dishwashers.
