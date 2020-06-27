8358 Knights Bridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Classically styled Quail Hollow town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enclosed gated patio. End unit with open floor plan. Big living room. Spacious bedrooms. Perfectly located in Quail Hollow between South Park and Ballantyne. Mins to South Park and Light Rail. 15 mins to uptown. Community has lots of green space and pool. Shopping and restaurants close. Washer and dryer included. Lots of storage space. Water and garbage pick up are included in the rent. Fireplace is for decorative purposes only, non-functioning.