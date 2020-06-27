All apartments in Charlotte
8358 Knights Bridge Road
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

8358 Knights Bridge Road

8358 Knights Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

8358 Knights Bridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sterling

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Classically styled Quail Hollow town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enclosed gated patio. End unit with open floor plan. Big living room. Spacious bedrooms. Perfectly located in Quail Hollow between South Park and Ballantyne. Mins to South Park and Light Rail. 15 mins to uptown. Community has lots of green space and pool. Shopping and restaurants close. Washer and dryer included. Lots of storage space. Water and garbage pick up are included in the rent. Fireplace is for decorative purposes only, non-functioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8358 Knights Bridge Road have any available units?
8358 Knights Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8358 Knights Bridge Road have?
Some of 8358 Knights Bridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8358 Knights Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
8358 Knights Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8358 Knights Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 8358 Knights Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8358 Knights Bridge Road offer parking?
No, 8358 Knights Bridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 8358 Knights Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8358 Knights Bridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8358 Knights Bridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 8358 Knights Bridge Road has a pool.
Does 8358 Knights Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 8358 Knights Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8358 Knights Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8358 Knights Bridge Road has units with dishwashers.
