8358 Knights Bridge Road

Amenities
Classically styled Quail Hollow town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enclosed gated patio. End unit with open floor plan. Big living room. Spacious bedrooms. Perfectly located in Quail Hollow between South Park and Ballantyne. Mins to South Park and Light Rail. 15 mins to uptown. Community has lots of green space and pool. Shopping and restaurants close. Washer and dryer included. Lots of storage space. Water and garbage pick up are included in the rent. Fireplace is for decorative purposes only, non-functioning.