Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:40 AM

8332 Barncliff Road

8332 Barncliff Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1874866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8332 Barncliff Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This charming 3BD/2BA ranch home in Fairfield Park is recently updated. Open floor plan with decorative fireplace in living room. New flooring and paint throughout. Laminate wood in all areas. Brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with eat-in breakfast bar. New lighting and updated fixtures. Large, fenced in yard. Washer and dryer included and attached one car garage. View it today! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8332 Barncliff Road have any available units?
8332 Barncliff Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8332 Barncliff Road have?
Some of 8332 Barncliff Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8332 Barncliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
8332 Barncliff Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 Barncliff Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8332 Barncliff Road is pet friendly.
Does 8332 Barncliff Road offer parking?
Yes, 8332 Barncliff Road does offer parking.
Does 8332 Barncliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8332 Barncliff Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 Barncliff Road have a pool?
No, 8332 Barncliff Road does not have a pool.
Does 8332 Barncliff Road have accessible units?
No, 8332 Barncliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 Barncliff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8332 Barncliff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
