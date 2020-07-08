All apartments in Charlotte
8329 Cricket Lake Drive
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

8329 Cricket Lake Drive

8329 Cricket Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8329 Cricket Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Arboretum! 3 Bedroom! Completely Renovated! - This Town Home has been updated to the highest level. New stainless steel appliances, laminate floors, fresh paint, new fixtures, and more! Two and half baths have ALL been remodeled with new vanities, tile floors, back splash, shower/bath tubs, sinks, and mirrors. Open Kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter space that is ideal for any cook. Enjoy a large living area that overlooks backyard and is accented with fireplace. Three spacious bedrooms located upstairs with master having 2 walk in closets, and private bath with a dual vanity. Both 1st and 2nd floor balconies that overlook natural, wood area, that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Washer/Dryer included, and home is conveniently located to the Arboretum, shopping, restaurants, Providence High School, and major interstates/Highways. Call today 704.488.7897 to set your appointment.

(RLNE5400079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8329 Cricket Lake Drive have any available units?
8329 Cricket Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8329 Cricket Lake Drive have?
Some of 8329 Cricket Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8329 Cricket Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8329 Cricket Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8329 Cricket Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8329 Cricket Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8329 Cricket Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 8329 Cricket Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8329 Cricket Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8329 Cricket Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8329 Cricket Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 8329 Cricket Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8329 Cricket Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 8329 Cricket Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8329 Cricket Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8329 Cricket Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

