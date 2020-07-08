8329 Cricket Lake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Arboretum! 3 Bedroom! Completely Renovated! - This Town Home has been updated to the highest level. New stainless steel appliances, laminate floors, fresh paint, new fixtures, and more! Two and half baths have ALL been remodeled with new vanities, tile floors, back splash, shower/bath tubs, sinks, and mirrors. Open Kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter space that is ideal for any cook. Enjoy a large living area that overlooks backyard and is accented with fireplace. Three spacious bedrooms located upstairs with master having 2 walk in closets, and private bath with a dual vanity. Both 1st and 2nd floor balconies that overlook natural, wood area, that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Washer/Dryer included, and home is conveniently located to the Arboretum, shopping, restaurants, Providence High School, and major interstates/Highways. Call today 704.488.7897 to set your appointment.



