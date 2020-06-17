All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

8317 Cricket Lake Dr

8317 Cricket Lake Drive · (980) 219-8129
Location

8317 Cricket Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Extra Large Raintree townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths resting at just under 1900 sq feet. Updated flooring, this unit has lots of larger living spaces and comes with a private patio out back and a deck right of the master suite. Fireplace in family room; breakfast / dining area. Huge storage closet - sweet front porch. Walk to The Arboretum, super close to 485, 20 mins to uptown Charlotte. Attached to great schools. Super close to lots of shopping and restaurants.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Unit is rented as is but no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hour showing notice. Property will be professionally cleaned before move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8317 Cricket Lake Dr have any available units?
8317 Cricket Lake Dr has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8317 Cricket Lake Dr have?
Some of 8317 Cricket Lake Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8317 Cricket Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8317 Cricket Lake Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8317 Cricket Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8317 Cricket Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8317 Cricket Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 8317 Cricket Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8317 Cricket Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8317 Cricket Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8317 Cricket Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 8317 Cricket Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8317 Cricket Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 8317 Cricket Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8317 Cricket Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8317 Cricket Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
