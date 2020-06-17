8317 Cricket Lake Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Extra Large Raintree townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths resting at just under 1900 sq feet. Updated flooring, this unit has lots of larger living spaces and comes with a private patio out back and a deck right of the master suite. Fireplace in family room; breakfast / dining area. Huge storage closet - sweet front porch. Walk to The Arboretum, super close to 485, 20 mins to uptown Charlotte. Attached to great schools. Super close to lots of shopping and restaurants.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Unit is rented as is but no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hour showing notice. Property will be professionally cleaned before move-in.