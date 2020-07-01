All apartments in Charlotte
8260 Golf Ridge Drive
8260 Golf Ridge Drive

8260 Golf Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8260 Golf Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Stunning South Charlotte / Raintree Country Club - townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This end unit townhome has the Master suite on main level and 2 spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs. Beautiful granite counters in kitchen with lots of counter space and plenty of cabinets. Stainless appliances. Sweet fireplace in great room. Wonderful porch out front. Granite counters in both bathrooms. Park right out front. Washer and dryer included. Arguably the best location in all of Charlotte. Close to fantastic shopping, great schools , restaurants and 485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8260 Golf Ridge Drive have any available units?
8260 Golf Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8260 Golf Ridge Drive have?
Some of 8260 Golf Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8260 Golf Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8260 Golf Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8260 Golf Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8260 Golf Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8260 Golf Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 8260 Golf Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8260 Golf Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8260 Golf Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8260 Golf Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8260 Golf Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8260 Golf Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8260 Golf Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8260 Golf Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8260 Golf Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

