8260 Golf Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning South Charlotte / Raintree Country Club - townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This end unit townhome has the Master suite on main level and 2 spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs. Beautiful granite counters in kitchen with lots of counter space and plenty of cabinets. Stainless appliances. Sweet fireplace in great room. Wonderful porch out front. Granite counters in both bathrooms. Park right out front. Washer and dryer included. Arguably the best location in all of Charlotte. Close to fantastic shopping, great schools , restaurants and 485.