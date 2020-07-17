All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:42 PM

824 Imperial Court

824 Imperial Court · (704) 457-7866
Location

824 Imperial Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Montclaire South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
yoga
cats allowed
Gorgeous New Construction, Builder's Model Townhome with Lots of Very Nice Upgrades, Never Lived In, Be First.

Hadley Park at Arrowood Station, 3-Story Townhome, 2 Bedroom Suites, 2.5 Bathrooms, Home Office on Main Level, Big Beautiful Kitchen, Island, Gorgeous and Abundant 42" White Cabinets, Lots of Granite Counter-Top Space, Gas Range, Chef’s Dream, Large Kitchen Bar for Friends and Family Gatherings, Tile Back-Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator/Freezer, Walk-In Pantry. Open Concept, Kitchen Overlooks Great Room and Dining Area.

Resort Style Pool with Sunshelf and Pavilion Area and Grilling Stations. Phenomenal Social Community, neighbors gather weekly for socials/ block parties; neighbors help each other out constantly with needs (borrow household items, moving furniture, watering plants while out of town, workout together, etc) Great Place to Live and Socialize, Real Neighbors Real People!

Walk to Arrowood Blue Line Light Rail Station, Grocery, Retail and Restaurants, Minutes to South Park, Carolina Place, Prime Outlets, Airport and Uptown. The community is well planned too, with WIDE sidewalks and streets. Development is coming that will offer walkable coffee shop and yoga studio, etc.

7 minutes to SouthPark
5 minutes to Pineville
10 minutes to airport and Southend
15 minutes to uptown and Fort Mill
7 minute walk to light rail (effortless commute to Southend, Uptown, NoDa and University área)

Vacant for Self-Showings Today, At Your Convenience, Call Stan 919-741-0701 or use the Rently App
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Imperial Court have any available units?
824 Imperial Court has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 Imperial Court have?
Some of 824 Imperial Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Imperial Court currently offering any rent specials?
824 Imperial Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Imperial Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 Imperial Court is pet friendly.
Does 824 Imperial Court offer parking?
No, 824 Imperial Court does not offer parking.
Does 824 Imperial Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Imperial Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Imperial Court have a pool?
Yes, 824 Imperial Court has a pool.
Does 824 Imperial Court have accessible units?
No, 824 Imperial Court does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Imperial Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 Imperial Court has units with dishwashers.
