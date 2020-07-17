824 Imperial Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym pool bbq/grill new construction yoga cats allowed

Gorgeous New Construction, Builder's Model Townhome with Lots of Very Nice Upgrades, Never Lived In, Be First.



Hadley Park at Arrowood Station, 3-Story Townhome, 2 Bedroom Suites, 2.5 Bathrooms, Home Office on Main Level, Big Beautiful Kitchen, Island, Gorgeous and Abundant 42" White Cabinets, Lots of Granite Counter-Top Space, Gas Range, Chef’s Dream, Large Kitchen Bar for Friends and Family Gatherings, Tile Back-Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator/Freezer, Walk-In Pantry. Open Concept, Kitchen Overlooks Great Room and Dining Area.



Resort Style Pool with Sunshelf and Pavilion Area and Grilling Stations. Phenomenal Social Community, neighbors gather weekly for socials/ block parties; neighbors help each other out constantly with needs (borrow household items, moving furniture, watering plants while out of town, workout together, etc) Great Place to Live and Socialize, Real Neighbors Real People!



Walk to Arrowood Blue Line Light Rail Station, Grocery, Retail and Restaurants, Minutes to South Park, Carolina Place, Prime Outlets, Airport and Uptown. The community is well planned too, with WIDE sidewalks and streets. Development is coming that will offer walkable coffee shop and yoga studio, etc.



7 minutes to SouthPark

5 minutes to Pineville

10 minutes to airport and Southend

15 minutes to uptown and Fort Mill

7 minute walk to light rail (effortless commute to Southend, Uptown, NoDa and University área)



Vacant for Self-Showings Today, At Your Convenience, Call Stan 919-741-0701 or use the Rently App

Contact us to schedule a showing.