8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:48 PM

8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road

8225 Pineville Matthews Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8225 Pineville Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Opportunity to live in highly desirable South Charlotte area convenient to shopping, dining and adjacent to the McMullen Creek Greenway. Brick-front condo in small quiet community, affords the luxury of walking to many restaurants, shopping, Starbucks, fitness. 3 minutes to hospital, 3 minutes to I-485, 6 minutes to I-77. 3 minutes to Ballantyne, 5 minutes to the mall! Call today for an appointment and qualifications. 803-984-2880.
PLEASE do not disturb current tenant. Owners of this property are NC licensed Real Estate Brokers.
WATER and TRASH pick up included.
Condo/Townhome, 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath. Fresh interiors. Stainless, sun room. Both bedrooms are master suites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road have any available units?
8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road have?
Some of 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road currently offering any rent specials?
8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road is pet friendly.
Does 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road offer parking?
No, 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road does not offer parking.
Does 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road have a pool?
No, 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road does not have a pool.
Does 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road have accessible units?
No, 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road has units with dishwashers.
