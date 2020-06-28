8225 G Pineville-Matthews Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Opportunity to live in highly desirable South Charlotte area convenient to shopping, dining and adjacent to the McMullen Creek Greenway. Brick-front condo in small quiet community, affords the luxury of walking to many restaurants, shopping, Starbucks, fitness. 3 minutes to hospital, 3 minutes to I-485, 6 minutes to I-77. 3 minutes to Ballantyne, 5 minutes to the mall! Call today for an appointment and qualifications. 803-984-2880.

PLEASE do not disturb current tenant. Owners of this property are NC licensed Real Estate Brokers.

WATER and TRASH pick up included.

Condo/Townhome, 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath. Fresh interiors. Stainless, sun room. Both bedrooms are master suites.