Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8221 Feather Lane
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

8221 Feather Lane

8221 Feather Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8221 Feather Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
shows like a model house Who knew you could find condo living that feels more like a single family home; or one with one car garage and beautiful private back yard .open floor plan, large kitchen ,new cabinets stainless-steel appliances ,new water heater (2019), New carpet, new laminate flooring,new windows,new sink,......... and fresh paint.Tons of natural light. Just minutes from shopping dining and highway.
one year first class first American home warranty included .must see !please see the attached 8221 feather lane renovation list.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8221 Feather Lane have any available units?
8221 Feather Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8221 Feather Lane have?
Some of 8221 Feather Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8221 Feather Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8221 Feather Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8221 Feather Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8221 Feather Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8221 Feather Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8221 Feather Lane offers parking.
Does 8221 Feather Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8221 Feather Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8221 Feather Lane have a pool?
No, 8221 Feather Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8221 Feather Lane have accessible units?
No, 8221 Feather Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8221 Feather Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8221 Feather Lane has units with dishwashers.
