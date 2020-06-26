Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

shows like a model house Who knew you could find condo living that feels more like a single family home; or one with one car garage and beautiful private back yard .open floor plan, large kitchen ,new cabinets stainless-steel appliances ,new water heater (2019), New carpet, new laminate flooring,new windows,new sink,......... and fresh paint.Tons of natural light. Just minutes from shopping dining and highway.

one year first class first American home warranty included .must see !please see the attached 8221 feather lane renovation list.pdf