Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road

822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road · No Longer Available
Location

822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!/n/nNow Available to be viewed! This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers a large kitchen with newer appliances, living room with gas fireplace, and deck overlooking the huge backyard! All bedrooms have overhead lighting and plenty of closet space. Sign up to be alerted when this home becomes available for viewing by utilizing our Self Showing Option. Charlotte Homes don't last long, so you may go ahead and apply today!

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO:
A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610 or greater must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor.

Pet Policy
Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community.
We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.
Pets not allowed include: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid, or any mixed breeds that include a mix of one of the breeds listed, and any other breed deemed to be aggressive or a threat.
On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date. An interview or picture could be requested.

Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below.
https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road have any available units?
822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road currently offering any rent specials?
822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road is pet friendly.
Does 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road offer parking?
No, 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road does not offer parking.
Does 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road have a pool?
No, 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road does not have a pool.
Does 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road have accessible units?
No, 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
