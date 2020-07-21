All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

8201 Southgate Commons

8201 Southgate Commons Drive
Location

8201 Southgate Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201 Southgate Commons have any available units?
8201 Southgate Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8201 Southgate Commons currently offering any rent specials?
8201 Southgate Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 Southgate Commons pet-friendly?
No, 8201 Southgate Commons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8201 Southgate Commons offer parking?
No, 8201 Southgate Commons does not offer parking.
Does 8201 Southgate Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 Southgate Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 Southgate Commons have a pool?
No, 8201 Southgate Commons does not have a pool.
Does 8201 Southgate Commons have accessible units?
No, 8201 Southgate Commons does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 Southgate Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, 8201 Southgate Commons does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8201 Southgate Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, 8201 Southgate Commons does not have units with air conditioning.
