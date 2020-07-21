Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8201 Southgate Commons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8201 Southgate Commons
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8201 Southgate Commons
8201 Southgate Commons Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8201 Southgate Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE2738283)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8201 Southgate Commons have any available units?
8201 Southgate Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 8201 Southgate Commons currently offering any rent specials?
8201 Southgate Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 Southgate Commons pet-friendly?
No, 8201 Southgate Commons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 8201 Southgate Commons offer parking?
No, 8201 Southgate Commons does not offer parking.
Does 8201 Southgate Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 Southgate Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 Southgate Commons have a pool?
No, 8201 Southgate Commons does not have a pool.
Does 8201 Southgate Commons have accessible units?
No, 8201 Southgate Commons does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 Southgate Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, 8201 Southgate Commons does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8201 Southgate Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, 8201 Southgate Commons does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte