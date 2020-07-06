All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:29 AM

817 Mcalway Road

817 Mcalway Road · No Longer Available
Location

817 Mcalway Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Mcalway Road have any available units?
817 Mcalway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Mcalway Road have?
Some of 817 Mcalway Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Mcalway Road currently offering any rent specials?
817 Mcalway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Mcalway Road pet-friendly?
No, 817 Mcalway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 817 Mcalway Road offer parking?
Yes, 817 Mcalway Road offers parking.
Does 817 Mcalway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Mcalway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Mcalway Road have a pool?
No, 817 Mcalway Road does not have a pool.
Does 817 Mcalway Road have accessible units?
No, 817 Mcalway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Mcalway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Mcalway Road has units with dishwashers.

