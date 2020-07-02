8131 Circle Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277 Raintree
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
S. Charlotte townhome located in the Golf Course community of Raintree within the Crestview section. The property backs up to the 10th hole on the South Course. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths w/ beautiful Huge stonework fireplace in the great room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Large deck out back w/ wooded views and sweet bench for relaxing. Bedrooms upstairs with accompanying baths for each. Washer and dryer included. Close to lots of shopping & restaurants. Mins to 485. Attached to terrific schools. Water included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
