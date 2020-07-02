All apartments in Charlotte
8131 Circle Tree Lane
8131 Circle Tree Lane

8131 Circle Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8131 Circle Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
S. Charlotte townhome located in the Golf Course community of Raintree within the Crestview section. The property backs up to the 10th hole on the South Course. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths w/ beautiful Huge stonework fireplace in the great room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Large deck out back w/ wooded views and sweet bench for relaxing. Bedrooms upstairs with accompanying baths for each. Washer and dryer included. Close to lots of shopping & restaurants. Mins to 485. Attached to terrific schools. Water included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8131 Circle Tree Lane have any available units?
8131 Circle Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8131 Circle Tree Lane have?
Some of 8131 Circle Tree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8131 Circle Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8131 Circle Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8131 Circle Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8131 Circle Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8131 Circle Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 8131 Circle Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8131 Circle Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8131 Circle Tree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8131 Circle Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 8131 Circle Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8131 Circle Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 8131 Circle Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8131 Circle Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8131 Circle Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.

