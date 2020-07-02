8131 Circle Tree Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

S. Charlotte townhome located in the Golf Course community of Raintree within the Crestview section. The property backs up to the 10th hole on the South Course. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths w/ beautiful Huge stonework fireplace in the great room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Large deck out back w/ wooded views and sweet bench for relaxing. Bedrooms upstairs with accompanying baths for each. Washer and dryer included. Close to lots of shopping & restaurants. Mins to 485. Attached to terrific schools. Water included!