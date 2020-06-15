Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8128 Pelorus Lane Available 06/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Story Home in Highland Creek - Subdivision: Highland Creek

Bedrooms: 3 + Office

Bathrooms: 2.5

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 1997

Pets: Yes with Owner Approval and Pet Fee

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Highland Creek Elem., Ridge Road Middle, Mallard Creek High School



This spacious 2 story brick front home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2100 square feet. The main level has a large office with french doors, formal dining room, reading nook, 2 story living room and large kitchen with island, upgraded counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Master upstairs has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and separate tub and shower. The home also has a screened deck, stone patio with fireplace and good sized fenced back yard. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in desired Highland Creek Community. This neighborhood has 3 pools, walking trails, playgrounds and a great golf course. Short distance to Concord Mills, tons of restaurants and entertainment. Easy access to I-85, I-485 and minutes from University, Lake Norman or Uptown Charlotte. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1750 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



(RLNE4855160)