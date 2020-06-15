All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

8128 Pelorus Lane

8128 Pelorus Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8128 Pelorus Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8128 Pelorus Lane Available 06/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Story Home in Highland Creek - Subdivision: Highland Creek
Bedrooms: 3 + Office
Bathrooms: 2.5
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 1997
Pets: Yes with Owner Approval and Pet Fee
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Highland Creek Elem., Ridge Road Middle, Mallard Creek High School

This spacious 2 story brick front home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2100 square feet. The main level has a large office with french doors, formal dining room, reading nook, 2 story living room and large kitchen with island, upgraded counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Master upstairs has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and separate tub and shower. The home also has a screened deck, stone patio with fireplace and good sized fenced back yard. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in desired Highland Creek Community. This neighborhood has 3 pools, walking trails, playgrounds and a great golf course. Short distance to Concord Mills, tons of restaurants and entertainment. Easy access to I-85, I-485 and minutes from University, Lake Norman or Uptown Charlotte. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1750 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

(RLNE4855160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8128 Pelorus Lane have any available units?
8128 Pelorus Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8128 Pelorus Lane have?
Some of 8128 Pelorus Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8128 Pelorus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8128 Pelorus Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8128 Pelorus Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8128 Pelorus Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8128 Pelorus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8128 Pelorus Lane offers parking.
Does 8128 Pelorus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8128 Pelorus Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8128 Pelorus Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8128 Pelorus Lane has a pool.
Does 8128 Pelorus Lane have accessible units?
No, 8128 Pelorus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8128 Pelorus Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8128 Pelorus Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
