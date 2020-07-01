All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8121 Kings Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8121 Kings Creek Dr
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

8121 Kings Creek Dr

8121 Kings Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Montclaire South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8121 Kings Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Montclaire South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath townhouse available for rent. Approx. 1500 sq ft with carpet and hardwoods throughout, updated fixtures. Master suite is on the first floor and features a private back deck, his and her closets and a large bath with double vanity. Combo living room / dining room and access to balcony. Bedrooms 2 and three share a full Jack and Jill bath on the third floor. Lots of natural light, plenty of parking.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 Kings Creek Dr have any available units?
8121 Kings Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8121 Kings Creek Dr have?
Some of 8121 Kings Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8121 Kings Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8121 Kings Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 Kings Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8121 Kings Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8121 Kings Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8121 Kings Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 8121 Kings Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8121 Kings Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 Kings Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 8121 Kings Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8121 Kings Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 8121 Kings Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 Kings Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8121 Kings Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte