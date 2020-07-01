8121 Kings Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath townhouse available for rent. Approx. 1500 sq ft with carpet and hardwoods throughout, updated fixtures. Master suite is on the first floor and features a private back deck, his and her closets and a large bath with double vanity. Combo living room / dining room and access to balcony. Bedrooms 2 and three share a full Jack and Jill bath on the third floor. Lots of natural light, plenty of parking.



No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021



