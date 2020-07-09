All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
8114 Noland Woods Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:46 PM

8114 Noland Woods Drive

8114 Noland Woods Drive · (704) 457-1033
Location

8114 Noland Woods Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
tennis court
Gorgeous large brick home, granite kitchen, ceiling fans, trey ceilings, recessed lights, SS LG kitchen appliances, heating/cooling system in 2016, garage keypad and remote, large fenced-in yard, 2-car garage, gas fireplace, big master bath, walk-in closets, garden tub. Great Schools! Neighborhood swimming pool, tennis court.
No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8114 Noland Woods Drive have any available units?
8114 Noland Woods Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8114 Noland Woods Drive have?
Some of 8114 Noland Woods Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8114 Noland Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8114 Noland Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 Noland Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8114 Noland Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8114 Noland Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8114 Noland Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 8114 Noland Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8114 Noland Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 Noland Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8114 Noland Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 8114 Noland Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 8114 Noland Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8114 Noland Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8114 Noland Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
