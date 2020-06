Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Charming, historic Dilworth condo! - One of Dilworth's best kept secrets! 1 of 8 units in lovely old building walking distance to the Dowd Y. Charming, historic Dilworth condo within walking distance to restaurants, shops and much more! Renovated kitchen, and hardwood floors. Community laundry room. Parking in the back of the building, each unit has a carport space. Lovely common area & beautiful landscaping.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3213261)