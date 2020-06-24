8049 Cedar Glen Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Waterfront Condo for rent in East Charlotte! This beautifully updated home will not last long, ground floor condo with water view from almost every room offering tons of natural light! Home features open floor plan with granite in the kitchen, bathroom and wet bar. That's right, wet bar is located off the living room! Wood burning fireplace in the living room, nice sized dining room with entry to private waterfront patio. Bathrooms feature ceramic tile, updated vanities & tub/shower. Appliances come with the home as a courtesy use, includes electric range/oven, refrigerator, over the range microwave & Dishwasher. Has Washer and electric dryer hook-up. Rent includes water, trash pick up and lawn care. Community features a pool and clubhouse. Home is close by to independence blvd. and has tons of shopping and restaurants.



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a non-refundable per pet fee of $250.



Call / Email us today to set up a viewing of the home!

704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.