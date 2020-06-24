All apartments in Charlotte
8049 Cedar Glen Drive

8049 Cedar Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8049 Cedar Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Waterfront Condo for rent in East Charlotte! This beautifully updated home will not last long, ground floor condo with water view from almost every room offering tons of natural light! Home features open floor plan with granite in the kitchen, bathroom and wet bar. That's right, wet bar is located off the living room! Wood burning fireplace in the living room, nice sized dining room with entry to private waterfront patio. Bathrooms feature ceramic tile, updated vanities & tub/shower. Appliances come with the home as a courtesy use, includes electric range/oven, refrigerator, over the range microwave & Dishwasher. Has Washer and electric dryer hook-up. Rent includes water, trash pick up and lawn care. Community features a pool and clubhouse. Home is close by to independence blvd. and has tons of shopping and restaurants.

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a non-refundable per pet fee of $250.

Call / Email us today to set up a viewing of the home!
704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8049 Cedar Glen Drive have any available units?
8049 Cedar Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8049 Cedar Glen Drive have?
Some of 8049 Cedar Glen Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8049 Cedar Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8049 Cedar Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8049 Cedar Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8049 Cedar Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8049 Cedar Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 8049 Cedar Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8049 Cedar Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8049 Cedar Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8049 Cedar Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8049 Cedar Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 8049 Cedar Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 8049 Cedar Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8049 Cedar Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8049 Cedar Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
