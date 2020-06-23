8025 Charter Oak Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226 Seven Eagles
Welcome to Treva Woods! Located off of Johnson Road & Pineville 51 Rd centrally located to restaurants & shopping; minutes from both Ballantyne & the Pineville area. This 2 bedroom 2 full baths features a bedroom & full bath on the main level. Open floor concept w soaring ceilings in the den area & recently painted whitewashed fireplace. New Water Heater 2019. Laminate wood flooring throughout most of the downstairs. Updated bathrooms. Community features a pool w/ clubhouse.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
