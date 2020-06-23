All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8025 Charter Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8025 Charter Oak Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

8025 Charter Oak Lane

8025 Charter Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Seven Eagles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8025 Charter Oak Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Seven Eagles

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Welcome to Treva Woods! Located off of Johnson Road & Pineville 51 Rd centrally located to restaurants & shopping; minutes from both Ballantyne & the Pineville area. This 2 bedroom 2 full baths features a bedroom & full bath on the main level. Open floor concept w soaring ceilings in the den area & recently painted whitewashed fireplace. New Water Heater 2019. Laminate wood flooring throughout most of the downstairs. Updated bathrooms. Community features a pool w/ clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8025 Charter Oak Lane have any available units?
8025 Charter Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8025 Charter Oak Lane have?
Some of 8025 Charter Oak Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8025 Charter Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8025 Charter Oak Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8025 Charter Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8025 Charter Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8025 Charter Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 8025 Charter Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8025 Charter Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8025 Charter Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8025 Charter Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8025 Charter Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 8025 Charter Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 8025 Charter Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8025 Charter Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8025 Charter Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte