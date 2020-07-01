All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8019 Greenside Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8019 Greenside Ct
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:55 PM

8019 Greenside Ct

8019 Greenside Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8019 Greenside Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy this affordable condo within close proximity of the gorgeous Ballantyne area!

Fantastic Raintree community location! This 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo offers the perfect roommate plan! The kitchen opens to a dining area and family room with a brick-surround fireplace. Both bedrooms include walk-in closets and fully tiled baths, one with a combination garden tub/shower. The large covered patio runs along the rear of the home overlooking the pool! Conveniently located across the street from the Raintree neighborhood park!

Located near the fabulous shopping, dining, entertainment and golf of the south Charlotte area, including the Arboretum! Enjoy a quick commute to Uptown! Easy access I-485 puts all of Charlotte on your doorstep! Don't miss this affordable find in a fabulous community!

Sorry, no pets.

We would love to tell you more about the home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8019 Greenside Ct have any available units?
8019 Greenside Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8019 Greenside Ct have?
Some of 8019 Greenside Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8019 Greenside Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8019 Greenside Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8019 Greenside Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8019 Greenside Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8019 Greenside Ct offer parking?
No, 8019 Greenside Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8019 Greenside Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8019 Greenside Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8019 Greenside Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8019 Greenside Ct has a pool.
Does 8019 Greenside Ct have accessible units?
No, 8019 Greenside Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8019 Greenside Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8019 Greenside Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte