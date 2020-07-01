8019 Greenside Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool fireplace bathtub

Enjoy this affordable condo within close proximity of the gorgeous Ballantyne area!



Fantastic Raintree community location! This 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo offers the perfect roommate plan! The kitchen opens to a dining area and family room with a brick-surround fireplace. Both bedrooms include walk-in closets and fully tiled baths, one with a combination garden tub/shower. The large covered patio runs along the rear of the home overlooking the pool! Conveniently located across the street from the Raintree neighborhood park!



Located near the fabulous shopping, dining, entertainment and golf of the south Charlotte area, including the Arboretum! Enjoy a quick commute to Uptown! Easy access I-485 puts all of Charlotte on your doorstep! Don't miss this affordable find in a fabulous community!



Sorry, no pets.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**