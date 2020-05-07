All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 801 East Morehead St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
801 East Morehead St
Last updated December 28 2019 at 9:44 AM

801 East Morehead St

801 East Morehead Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

801 East Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
coffee bar
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
Great Location! Close to the beach, oceanfront park, pier and downtown Kure Beach while only thirty minutes from downtown Wilmington!!! Three short blocks to restaurants, coffee shops, oceanfront park, Kure Beach Pier and beach access. A short walk in the other direction will take you to public basketball courts, tennis courts and playgrounds.

Our Place by the Pier has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ample off street parking, outdoor shower, and outside entertainment area. Our Place by the Pier has just over 1800 square feet featuring a large open living and dining area located right off the spacious kitchen and a playroom for the kiddies. Great for family gatherings! Large front deck has views of the ocean and downtown Kure Beach.

Our Place by the Pier is the top (second) floor of a duplex. The upper deck is for residents of Our Place by the Pier only. There is a firepit area, gas grill and outdoor hot & cold shower that is shared with the downstairs unit. There is a college professor in the downstairs unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 East Morehead St have any available units?
801 East Morehead St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 East Morehead St have?
Some of 801 East Morehead St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 East Morehead St currently offering any rent specials?
801 East Morehead St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 East Morehead St pet-friendly?
No, 801 East Morehead St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 801 East Morehead St offer parking?
Yes, 801 East Morehead St offers parking.
Does 801 East Morehead St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 East Morehead St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 East Morehead St have a pool?
No, 801 East Morehead St does not have a pool.
Does 801 East Morehead St have accessible units?
No, 801 East Morehead St does not have accessible units.
Does 801 East Morehead St have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 East Morehead St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte