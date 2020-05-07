801 East Morehead St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar fire pit parking playground bbq/grill tennis court

Great Location! Close to the beach, oceanfront park, pier and downtown Kure Beach while only thirty minutes from downtown Wilmington!!! Three short blocks to restaurants, coffee shops, oceanfront park, Kure Beach Pier and beach access. A short walk in the other direction will take you to public basketball courts, tennis courts and playgrounds.



Our Place by the Pier has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ample off street parking, outdoor shower, and outside entertainment area. Our Place by the Pier has just over 1800 square feet featuring a large open living and dining area located right off the spacious kitchen and a playroom for the kiddies. Great for family gatherings! Large front deck has views of the ocean and downtown Kure Beach.



Our Place by the Pier is the top (second) floor of a duplex. The upper deck is for residents of Our Place by the Pier only. There is a firepit area, gas grill and outdoor hot & cold shower that is shared with the downstairs unit. There is a college professor in the downstairs unit.