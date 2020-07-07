All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:21 PM

800 Rodey Avenue

800 Rodey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

800 Rodey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon is this charming 3-bedroom/1-bath home in the trendy Camp North End area. This home has hardwood floors and a new kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has stainlees steel appliances with a gas range and granite countertops. There is a large deck out back and a fenced in yard. Fireplace does not function and is for decorative purposes only. This is a nice house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 620 required-NO EXCEPTIONS! Must also pass a criminal background check and have excellent rental history-no evictions and no Section 8. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available around July 27th at only $1195/month. Security deposit of $1195 required. The home is currently occupied so call in advance to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Rodey Avenue have any available units?
800 Rodey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Rodey Avenue have?
Some of 800 Rodey Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Rodey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
800 Rodey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Rodey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Rodey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 800 Rodey Avenue offer parking?
No, 800 Rodey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 800 Rodey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Rodey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Rodey Avenue have a pool?
No, 800 Rodey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 800 Rodey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 800 Rodey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Rodey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Rodey Avenue has units with dishwashers.

