800 Rodey Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available soon is this charming 3-bedroom/1-bath home in the trendy Camp North End area. This home has hardwood floors and a new kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has stainlees steel appliances with a gas range and granite countertops. There is a large deck out back and a fenced in yard. Fireplace does not function and is for decorative purposes only. This is a nice house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 620 required-NO EXCEPTIONS! Must also pass a criminal background check and have excellent rental history-no evictions and no Section 8. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available around July 27th at only $1195/month. Security deposit of $1195 required. The home is currently occupied so call in advance to schedule a showing.