Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well appointed three bedroom, two and a half bath, conveniently located in South Charlotte. Open living area, with large window, bringing in an abundance of natural light. Separate dining area for entertaining and sufficient cabinetry. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Master bedroom with his and her closets. This is a Must See! Fresh paint and new carpet.