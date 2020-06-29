7940 Park Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spectacular 6 BR, 4.5 bath home boasts 4350 sf of luxurious living space and is located in the highly desirable Quail Hollow area of So. Charlotte. Fantastic hardwood floors grace the main level living areas. Several rooms with architecturally-detailed tray ceilings. The gourmet kitchen has stunning cabinetry, gorgeous granite counter tops, double ovens, a massive center island and breakfast bar--great for entertaining! Great room has dramatic built-in bookcases and gas log fireplace. Step out to the spacious seasonal sunroom with vaulted ceiling, that overlooks a lovely & private treed back yard. Elegant iron spindle staircase. This home has two amazing master BRs (one on each level), both with exceptional luxury baths and massive walk-in closets. Large secondary BRs also have spacious walk-in closets; one secondary has its own private bath. The 3-car garage is an added plus! Convenient to South Park mall, light rail & highway access, this truly is a must-see home.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.