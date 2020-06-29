All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7940 Park Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7940 Park Road
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:54 PM

7940 Park Road

7940 Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Quail Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7940 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spectacular 6 BR, 4.5 bath home boasts 4350 sf of luxurious living space and is located in the highly desirable Quail Hollow area of So. Charlotte. Fantastic hardwood floors grace the main level living areas. Several rooms with architecturally-detailed tray ceilings. The gourmet kitchen has stunning cabinetry, gorgeous granite counter tops, double ovens, a massive center island and breakfast bar--great for entertaining! Great room has dramatic built-in bookcases and gas log fireplace. Step out to the spacious seasonal sunroom with vaulted ceiling, that overlooks a lovely & private treed back yard. Elegant iron spindle staircase. This home has two amazing master BRs (one on each level), both with exceptional luxury baths and massive walk-in closets. Large secondary BRs also have spacious walk-in closets; one secondary has its own private bath. The 3-car garage is an added plus! Convenient to South Park mall, light rail & highway access, this truly is a must-see home.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 Park Road have any available units?
7940 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7940 Park Road have?
Some of 7940 Park Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
7940 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7940 Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 7940 Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 7940 Park Road offers parking.
Does 7940 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7940 Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 Park Road have a pool?
No, 7940 Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 7940 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 7940 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7940 Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte