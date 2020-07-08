All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7940 Meadowdale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7940 Meadowdale Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:45 PM

7940 Meadowdale Lane

7940 Meadowdale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7940 Meadowdale Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths ranch home, with Hardwood Floors, Custom Blinds and Cathedral Ceiling in formal Living and Dining Rooms. New Carpet. Gas Log Fireplace in Den, Huge Master and 2nd Bedroom, Kitchen has Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Stove, and moveable Island on Wheels, 420 Sq.Ft covered Back Patio overlooking large fenced yard with 2 storage Sheds - extended driveway.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 Meadowdale Lane have any available units?
7940 Meadowdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7940 Meadowdale Lane have?
Some of 7940 Meadowdale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 Meadowdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7940 Meadowdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 Meadowdale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7940 Meadowdale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7940 Meadowdale Lane offer parking?
No, 7940 Meadowdale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7940 Meadowdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7940 Meadowdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 Meadowdale Lane have a pool?
No, 7940 Meadowdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7940 Meadowdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 7940 Meadowdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 Meadowdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7940 Meadowdale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte