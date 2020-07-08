7940 Meadowdale Lane

Amenities

Large 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths ranch home, with Hardwood Floors, Custom Blinds and Cathedral Ceiling in formal Living and Dining Rooms. New Carpet. Gas Log Fireplace in Den, Huge Master and 2nd Bedroom, Kitchen has Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Stove, and moveable Island on Wheels, 420 Sq.Ft covered Back Patio overlooking large fenced yard with 2 storage Sheds - extended driveway.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.